A Camdenton man already on bond for felony drug and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges now faces four more charges after being picked up over the holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Jeffrey Ryan Farris was arrested Saturday night for felony possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills along with another misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. Since then, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney has also added another felony charge, unlawful use of a weapon, for carrying concealed. Farris, reportedly, turned himself in earlier this month on the other charges, one felony possession and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge dating back to July 31st when EMT’s were called to help a woman identified as Farris’ wife who, according to police and fire reports, apparently overdosed on sleeping pills. The other possession and paraphernalia charges date back to October 4th when the highway patrol’s SWAT team assisted the Camdenton Police in executing a search warrant on the house at 697 Panoramic Drive. Bond for the new charges against Farris was also set at $2-thousand cash only.