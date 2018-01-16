The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department continue investigating the cause of a fatal house fire Monday night in Richland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 19-thousand block of Rawlins Road and, upon arrival, the house was already engulfed and had collapsed. Unconfirmed reports indicate there may have been an explosion shortly before the fire was discovered by a neighbor. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about an hour and, during the preliminary investigation, discovered a body. No other official information is being released at this time.