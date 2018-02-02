News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Federal Warrant Issued for Wilson

LEONARD WILSON

A former law enforcement officer accused of sex crimes with minors is now wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Leonard Wilson had been scheduled to appear in a Camden County court today to be arraigned on the latest charges filed against him.  His attorney, however, filed a motion for a continuance after it was learned that Wilson has apparently been hospitalized in South Carolina.  It’s believed he’s suffering from complications resulting from a stroke.  Although the federal indictment against Wilson is still sealed, it’s also believed at least one  pending charge is related to child pornography.

