A former law enforcement officer accused of sex crimes with minors is now wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Leonard Wilson had been scheduled to appear in a Camden County court today to be arraigned on the latest charges filed against him. His attorney, however, filed a motion for a continuance after it was learned that Wilson has apparently been hospitalized in South Carolina. It’s believed he’s suffering from complications resulting from a stroke. Although the federal indictment against Wilson is still sealed, it’s also believed at least one pending charge is related to child pornography.