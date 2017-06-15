FEMA has reached out to Camden County’s Emergency Management Agency to discuss the next few steps to providing assistance to the residents. Although Camden County didn’t receive an individual assistance declaration, Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Gentry says they still want to meet to make sure everyone who’s experienced damages has been accounted for. He also says the public assistance briefing will be next Thursday.

NEWS-061517-CAMDEN FEMA - 15th June 2017

Gentry says that these are just early steps. Next, they will begin the filing process to make claims for the damage done.