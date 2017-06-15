News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

FEMA Contacts Camden County

By Leave a Comment

 fema

FEMA has reached out to Camden County’s Emergency Management Agency to discuss the next few steps to providing assistance to the residents. Although Camden County didn’t receive an individual assistance declaration, Emergency Management Coordinator Ron Gentry says they still want to meet to make sure everyone who’s experienced damages has been accounted for. He also says the public assistance briefing will be next Thursday.

      NEWS-061517-CAMDEN FEMA - 15th June 2017

Gentry says that these are just early steps. Next, they will begin the filing process to make claims for the damage done.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.