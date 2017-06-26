The number of applications seeking federal funding for flood relief in Missouri continues to climb. According to the State Emergency Management Agency, nearly 14-hundred applications accounting for $8.9 million dollars in assistance grants have already been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. More than 700 other claims filed with the National Flood Insurance Program and the U.S. Small Business Administration has also resulted in just under $40-million in other relief and low-interest disaster loans being approved. The deadline for applications for assistance to be filed with FEMA, after first being processed by SEMA, is July 1st.