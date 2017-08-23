News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Fire at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home

08-24-2017 HEDGES-SCOTT PIC-1

Some quick action by personnel from a Linn Creek area business is being given credit for preventing a fire from doing more damage at the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, in Camdenton. That’s according to Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen who says personnel from Advanced Insulators were driving by and noticed the fire before using their own water supply to hold the blaze in place until the fire department could arrive on the scene. The call to the commercial structure fire was received shortly before 8:00 Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, Mid-County personnel took over and found smoke coming from a single story, large metal structure located on the back side of the property behind the funeral home. A quick attack was made by firefighters who were able to bring it under control in about 15 minutes. Fire damage was contained to the front inside corner of the structure where it, apparently, started. The fire, according to Chief Frandsen, did not appear to be suspicious.

