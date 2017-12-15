Congratulations are due for a lake area firefighter. Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Dennis Reilly has been recertified as a Chief Fire Officer. That’s a recognition held by a few thousand fire chiefs nationwide. Reilly has been certified as a CFO since 2014 and recertification is required every three years. That process requires documentation of training in long-range planning, financial management, organizational designation, and human resources management.
