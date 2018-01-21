News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Fire Damages Business on the Strip

A fire over the weekend, at least temporarily, shuts down a business on the Lake Ozark strip. Several area fire departments responded early Sunday morning to Alley Cats Pizzeria and Pub. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to put out the blaze which was, apparently, confined to one room in the basement of the business. A cleaning person for Alley Cats was on duty at the time and discovered the fire which also caused some smoke and water damage. Assisting Lake Ozark fire at the scene were Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Eldon, Rocky Mount and Moreau. Lake Ozark Police and Miller County Ambulance also responded. There were no injuries reported and the pizzeria and bar hopes to be back open quickly and in time for a chili cook-off fundraiser planned for this weekend.

