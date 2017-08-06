News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fire Damages House in Linn Creek Area

By Leave a Comment

20620892_1822854364398388_4477158675311235001_n

Fumes from acetone being ignited is being called the likely cause of a house fire in the Linn Creek area. Mid County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says crews were dispatched just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon to the two-story house at 2982 State Route-V. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing in the back corner of the residence. The fire, which started on the lower floor before spreading to the upper floor and attic, was brought under control in about 30 minutes but not before extensive damage was caused to the house. There were no injuries reported. Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Osage Beach while Sunrise Beach firefighters provided cover to Mid County during the fire. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department, Linn Creek Police Department and the Camden County Ambulance District also responded to the scene which was cleared at about 6:15pm.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.