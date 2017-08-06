Fumes from acetone being ignited is being called the likely cause of a house fire in the Linn Creek area. Mid County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says crews were dispatched just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon to the two-story house at 2982 State Route-V. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing in the back corner of the residence. The fire, which started on the lower floor before spreading to the upper floor and attic, was brought under control in about 30 minutes but not before extensive damage was caused to the house. There were no injuries reported. Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Osage Beach while Sunrise Beach firefighters provided cover to Mid County during the fire. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department, Linn Creek Police Department and the Camden County Ambulance District also responded to the scene which was cleared at about 6:15pm.