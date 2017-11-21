A home in Eldon is destroyed by fire over the weekend. That’s according to reports which indicate the call was received around 11:15 Sunday morning and, upon arrival, the single-family dwelling was well involved. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down while a search was conducted for occupants. There were no occupants inside but one dog was rescued unharmed from inside the house. The Amerrican Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family that had lived there. Mutual aid on the scene was provided by the Moreau, Rocky Mount, Tuscumbia and Lake Ozark fire districts and the Miller County Ambulance District.