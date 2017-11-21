News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fire Destroys Eldon House

By Leave a Comment

ELDON FIRE 11-19

A home in Eldon is destroyed by fire over the weekend. That’s according to reports which indicate the call was received around 11:15 Sunday morning and, upon arrival, the single-family dwelling was well involved. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down while a search was conducted for occupants. There were no occupants inside but one dog was rescued unharmed from inside the house. The Amerrican Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family that had lived there. Mutual aid on the scene was provided by the Moreau, Rocky Mount, Tuscumbia and Lake Ozark fire districts and the Miller County Ambulance District.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.