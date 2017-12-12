News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles — Burns 10 Acres

A home is destroyed along with several vehicles after a fire that burned over 10 acres.  Sunrise Beach Fire initially responded to the call off of Pervis behind Crazy Horse.  When they saw the spread of the fire and the location, they repositioned their staff and called in Gravois Mills.  Gravois Chief Ed Hancock says the fire either began in the home or nearby it.  The house was a total loss.  Other structure damage included five vehicles and several contractors’ tools.  No one was home at the time of the fire but one dog was killed.  Gravois and Sunrise beach received mutual aid from Mid-County and Northwest fire districts.

