It’s an early wake-up call for Iberia firefighters after a passerby discovers a house fire. Captain Will Humphrey says the call to the location on High Street, near Rabbithead Road, was received shortly before 3:00 Wednesday morning.

The rental house was vacant at the time and, according to Captain Humphrey, the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the amount of damage. There were no injuries and no problems caused by the weather. Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Crocker along with personnel from the Miller County Ambulance District, the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Gascosage Electric.