Area fire protection districts benefit from shared resources, but they maximize that benefit by working closely together. Several fire districts conduct regular training exercises with each other. Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says it’s really the ONLY way to get the most out of the available resources.

NEWS-1-10-18 Amsinger Training 1 - 10th January 2018

Whether it’s a fire, rescue mission, or medical emergency, there are several scenarios where the fire districts will cross boundaries to lend assistance. Amsinger says that makes their mutual training exercises even more important.

NEWS-1-10-18 Amsinger Training 2 - 10th January 2018

To keep up with the various drills and training exercises the departments go through, follow them online…most area districts have Facebook accounts where they routinely post their training information.