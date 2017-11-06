Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers are being recalled after it was discovered that they may not work when you need them to. The recall affects Kidde brand extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and August 15th of this year. That includes 134 different models sold in red, white, and silver rated either ABC or BC. Some of those models were already recalled before – in March of 2009 and February 2015. To see if your extinguisher is on the recall list, call 855-271-0773, visit www.kidde.com , or go to the consumer product safety commission website at www.cpsc.gov.