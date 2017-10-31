A pair of unoccupied homes in Roach was destroyed by fire. The Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the call on State Route AA early Tuesday morning. A home there was fully engulfed in flames and the roof was collapsing when firefighters arrived. The fire then spread to a mobile home behind the house as well as a construction trailer that was on site. The home and mobile home were both completely destroyed. They were unoccupied at the time. Mid-County was assisted by Osage Beach, the Southwest Fire Protection District, and the Camden County Sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.