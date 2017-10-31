News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Fire in Roach Destroys Unoccupied House, Mobile Home

10-31-17 Mid County Fire

A pair of unoccupied homes in Roach was destroyed by fire.  The Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the call on State Route AA early Tuesday morning.  A home there was fully engulfed in flames and the roof was collapsing when firefighters arrived.  The fire then spread to a mobile home behind the house as well as a construction trailer that was on site.  The home and mobile home were both completely destroyed.  They were unoccupied at the time.  Mid-County was assisted by Osage Beach, the Southwest Fire Protection District, and the Camden County Sheriff’s office.  No injuries were reported.

