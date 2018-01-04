News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Firefighter Injured at Scene of Outlet Mall Fire

Osage Beach Fire

An Osage Beach firefighter injured after slipping on ice while at the scene of Tuesday night’s fire at the outlet mall remained in University Hospital hoping to get released late Wednesday afternoon or sometime during the evening. Assistant Chief Steve Stafford says the firefighter hit head when he fell and was, initially, taken to Lake Regional before being transferred to the university. Stafford went onto say that everything was, apparently, checking out okay with the firefighter but better safe than sorry. As for the fire, it was contained to an office area with relatively minor damage reported and did not spread into any of the nearby stores. A security guard on patrol discovered the fire. An apparent spark from construction work is labeled as the likely cause of the fire.

