News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Firework Injuries Expected Through The Week, Keeping Lake Regional Busy

By Leave a Comment

fireworks

Although the fourth of July is now past, emergency rooms across the country and here in the Ozarks are sure to remain busy this week with many of the people needing treatment for fireworks-related injuries. That’s according to Mariah Swinker, trauma coordinator at Lake Regional Hospital, who says most of the injuries deal with burns but others could be more serious such as eye injuries or even death.

      NEWS-070517-FIREWORKS INJURIES - 5th July 2017

Most injuries caused by fireworks are a result of improper use or faulty devices. Another word of caution before setting off any personal display is to check with your local law enforcement to make sure doing so won’t land you in a courtroom.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.