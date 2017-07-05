Although the fourth of July is now past, emergency rooms across the country and here in the Ozarks are sure to remain busy this week with many of the people needing treatment for fireworks-related injuries. That’s according to Mariah Swinker, trauma coordinator at Lake Regional Hospital, who says most of the injuries deal with burns but others could be more serious such as eye injuries or even death.

NEWS-070517-FIREWORKS INJURIES - 5th July 2017

Most injuries caused by fireworks are a result of improper use or faulty devices. Another word of caution before setting off any personal display is to check with your local law enforcement to make sure doing so won’t land you in a courtroom.