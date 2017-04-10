The first lift of asphalt is scheduled to begin today at the roundabout on Nichols Road in Osage Beach. Public Works Director Nick Edelman says that will also include the access road to the hospital, and from the expressway to Armory Drive. He says, after that, they just have a little left to do.

That work is expected to begin on the 17th. He says, weather permitting, they may be able to open the first week of May but it might get pushed back to the second week.