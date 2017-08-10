You call for emergency help from the fire department and they show up…it’s what we expect. However, they might not get there as quick when we have flash flooding or they have to adjust routes because of damage left behind from weather events like we had this past weekend…

NEWS-081017-MCFD WX ADJUST - 10th August 2017

That’s Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen who also says his crews were busy this past weekend but, fortunately, did not have any real issues with responses because of the bad weather. Fire districts in the Lake Area, in general, keep a close eye on weather forecasts so they can be prepared just in case.