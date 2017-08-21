A new app available on your phone could save your life on the water. Raft-Up was initially developed as a fun way to locate other boaters near you who are using the same app. Now, developer Cory Boelkins says it has taken on a new life, turning the technology into a safety device.

And local first responders have jumped on board with Raft Up as a tool they can use too.

Raft Up is free to use and is available on both Android and iOS operating systems.