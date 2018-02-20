News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

First Session Completed in Firefighter Veterans Initiative

The first round of drills is complete in a new program designed to get eterans to join the ranks of first-responders.  Last weekend, the state held the first in series of training exercises in the Firefighter Veterans Initiative.  Assistant State Fire Marshal Greg Carrell was on “The Ozarks Today” discussing the program.  He said the pilot program is off to a good start, and he’s very confident it will help both Veterans as well as the fire protection service.

Several more training exercises are scheduled across the state and Carrell says fire protection districts are contacting the state wanting to be involved.  For veterans who want to participate, contact your local military workforce group, or contact the State Fire Marshal’s office online or by phone.

