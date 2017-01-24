News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fisher Lawyer Files Motion to Dismiss

By Leave a Comment

AARON MICHAEL FISHER

Two motions for dismissal have been filed in the case of an admitted child rapist. Aaron Michael Fisher, formerly of Brumley, was charged with forcible sodomy against his five month old daughter, but the case was later dismissed due to his right to a speedy trial being violated. In November, a charge of felony first degree assault was filed against Fisher for the same incident. Last week, Fisher plead not guilty in a Laclede County Courtroom and, now, Fisher’s attorney has filed a motion for dismissal for double jeopardy, as well as one for a violation of his right to a speedy trial. Fisher is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.