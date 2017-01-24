Two motions for dismissal have been filed in the case of an admitted child rapist. Aaron Michael Fisher, formerly of Brumley, was charged with forcible sodomy against his five month old daughter, but the case was later dismissed due to his right to a speedy trial being violated. In November, a charge of felony first degree assault was filed against Fisher for the same incident. Last week, Fisher plead not guilty in a Laclede County Courtroom and, now, Fisher’s attorney has filed a motion for dismissal for double jeopardy, as well as one for a violation of his right to a speedy trial. Fisher is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.