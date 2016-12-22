An admitted child rapist may still get away free due to a technicality in the courtroom. Aaron Fisher was on trial for raping his infant daughter when his attorney filed a motion to dismiss due to a violation of his constitutional right to a speedy trial. The motion was granted, dismissing the case. A motion for rehearing was denied earlier this month by the Western District Appellate Court. A motion to reconsider that ruling has now also been denied. Fisher currently faces a charge for first degree assault for the same incident.