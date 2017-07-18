There’s no end in sight to the highly-publicized trial of Aaron Michael Fisher. The former Lake Area resident is charged in Miller County with first-degree assault of a special victim…his young daughter back in 2009. Fisher’s case had been set to go before a jury later this month but, on Monday, was postponed until further notice after his attorney, Kimberly Kollmeyer of Jefferson City, was allowed to withdraw due to Fisher’s inability to pay for adequate representation. The motion to withdraw was granted despite prosecutor Ben Winfrey questioning the timing of the motion and an uncertain delay granting the motion will now cause before the trial can be re-scheduled. The case is being presided over by Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson and being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue. In the meantime, more than one motion for a bond reduction has been denied and Fisher remains in jail.