The highway patrol stayed pretty busy over the holiday weekend, making at least six arrests in the lake area. They report three of those arrests in Miller County, two in Camden, and one in Morgan. Around 10 o’clock Sunday night, they report attempting to stop 35 year old Stephanie Ash of Meta in Miller County. Ash was eventually pulled over and taken to the Miller County Jail on multiple charges, including Felony Resisting Arrest and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She also had two felony warrants for her arrest, one in Miller County for a Probation Violation and one in Cole County for Possession of Marijuana. She’s being held with no bond.