Five Face Drug Charges in Morgan County

At least five more people are brought up on drug charges to start the new year in Morgan County.  Ashley Sims and Dustin Simmons, of Versailles, are both charged with one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs…bond for both set at $20-thousand. Three other people…Wayne Looney of Versailles, Kelly Norman of Clinton and Nicholaus Ryun of Kansas City…are each charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance…their bonds were set at $50-thousand each.

