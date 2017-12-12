Five defendants in Miller County sent to prison will serve a collective 70 years, or so, as part of guilty pleas and probation revocations. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says, among the five:

Trent Crown, of Eldon, was sentenced to seven years on a burglary charge and another five years after probation was revoked on a possession charge and another burglary charge;

Christopher Olson, of Brumley, was sentenced to six years on charges of possession and endangering the welfare of a child, and another ten years after his probation was revoked on a charge of burglary;

Ezekiel Stout, of Barnett, received seven years on each charge of tampering with an automobile and possession of a controlled substance;

Justin McDowell, of Camdenton, was sentenced to seven and three years, respectively, after violating probation on original charges of domestic assault and burglary;

Austin Lunsford, of Climax Springs, pled guilty and received two years on each of two felony stealing charges.