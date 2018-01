A recent change in flood insurance maps could lead to more development in Camdenton. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says the changes, which take effect in April, will clear the way to use property in the Highland Park subdivision that they couldn’t use before.

NEWS-1-20-18 Hancock Flood Property - 22nd January 2018

Hancock credits the county commission with leading the charge to have the maps redrawn. The city signed off on the new maps this past week. They go into effect April 18th.