The year’s not over yet for the Camden County Commission. They’ll be talking about flood plains when they meet in regular session Thursday morning. An amended flood plain ordinance tops their agenda. It was recently announced that flood plain guidelines from FEMA would be changing, drastically altering the number of properties in Camden County considered to be in danger from high water, at least on paper and in terms of the requirements for those property owners to carry flood insurance.

NEWS-10-26-17 Greg Hasty Maps 1 - 26th December 2017

Commissioner Greg Hasty said at the time that the amended regulations would mean millions of dollars in savings for county property owners.