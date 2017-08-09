Thousands of people across the state are getting relief from flood damages from storms in late April and early May. Individuals in 35 counties were eligible for federal assistance after the spring storms. Patrick Baker is the Missouri Flood Recovery Coordinator and he says millions of dollars are being spent on recovery.

There’s still time to register if you need help. You can sign up by calling 800-621-3362 by August 14th. Additional help is available for businesses and in the form of disaster unemployment assistance. You can register and get more information online at www.recovery.mo.gov.