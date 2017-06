As the drawback from the flood is coming to an end, many are beginning to ask questions about the renovations that are being done to Bagnell Dam. Ameren Communications Executive Jeni Hagan says the flooding didn’t have much impact on the work.

NEWS-062017-DAM CONSTRUCTION - 21st June 2017

Weather permitting, Ameren plans to have the lake back down to its goal level of 659 feet by early next week.