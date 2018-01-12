News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Flu Hitting Its Peak in the Lake Area?

Lake Regional Hospital

We may be hitting the peak season for the flu this year…that’s the good news. The bad news, however, there’s still plenty of time for you to come down with a case. Jennifer Bethurem with Lake Regional Health System says, just because you get a flu shot it doesn’t guarantee you from coming down with a case…

Infection Preventionist Denise Dickens says, if you are experiencing any of the typical symptoms, it’s best not to take any chances…

The first week of January saw 34 confirmed cases of the flu treated at Lake Regional…double the number of patients since late December. Several locations are still offering the flu shot with no shortages of the vaccine currently being reported here in the Lake Area.

 

 

 

