Miller County is getting hit harder by the ongoing flu season in the Lake Area, according to the Missouri Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report compiled by the Department of Health and Senior Services. For the week ending December 23rd, there were 169 cases of influenza-A and 9 cases of influenza-B reported in Miller County. Camden County had 82 cases of influenza being reported…70 type-A and 12 type-B. And in Morgan County, only eight cases of influenza-A were reported for the season to date. Statewide, there were more than 85-hundred cases being reported for the season compared to only 1150 at the same time last year. At least 474 people in Missouri have died from the flu this season which can last through May with the peak expected sometime between now and the end of next month.