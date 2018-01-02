News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flu Season Hitting Miller County Hard

By Leave a Comment

Miller County is getting hit harder by the ongoing flu season in the Lake Area, according to the Missouri Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report compiled by the Department of Health and Senior Services. For the week ending December 23rd, there were 169 cases of influenza-A and 9 cases of influenza-B reported in Miller County. Camden County had 82 cases of influenza being reported…70 type-A and 12 type-B. And in Morgan County, only eight cases of influenza-A were reported for the season to date. Statewide, there were more than 85-hundred cases being reported for the season compared to only 1150 at the same time last year. At least 474 people in Missouri have died from the flu this season which can last through May with the peak expected sometime between now and the end of next month.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.