A flyboard accident sends one man to University Hospital. The incident occurred around the 10.6 mile marker of Crane Cove in Camden County just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening. 46 year old Brian Effertz of Overland Park, Kansas was steering the flyboard as he was being pulled by a Seadoo driven by 45 year old Tracey Hoffman of Leawood, Kansas when he lost his balance, causing him to fall on top of the Seadoo from around 10-12 feet. He was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.