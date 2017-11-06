A former school bus driver for the Climax Springs District charged with sex-related crimes is scheduled to appear in a Laclede County courtroom today with a motion pending to have his bond reduced. 39-year-old Joel Stoner is charged, in Camden County, with one count of felony statutory rape and two felony counts of sodomy, along with a misdemeanor charge of child molestation. The charges date back to October of 2015. Stoner has been held since on a $500-thousand cash-only bond. The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue.