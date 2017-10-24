News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former Camden County Deputy Charged With Possessing Child Porn

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

UPDATE:

The investigation into actions of a Camden County law enforcement officer began with complaints from co-workers.  According to the probable cause report, adult females who knew Leonard Wilson both professionally and away from the Camden County Sheriff’s office had made allegations of sexual misconduct by Wilson while he was both on and off duty.  That included unsolicited and inappropriate nude images of himself.  As the investigation progressed, allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship between Wilson and a teenage girl.  Investigators say Wilson made advances on the young girl which included physical contact and more unsolicited messages through social media forums.  The investigation conducted by the State Technical Assistance Team alleged possible charges of child molestation, stalking, furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and possession of child porn.  So far the child porn charge is the only one that has officially been filed. The probable cause statement says that charge stems from images of infants, toddlers, and pre-pubescent females.  The investigator discovered nude images of Wilson but only limited evidence of contact between Wilson and the teen girl.

 

 

A former Camden County deputy faces a felony charge of possessing child pornography. Courthouse records indicate that Leonard Wilson is charged with the class-D felony in connection to a series of events back in June leading up to the charge being filed. The probable cause statement accuses Wilson of possessing pornography, molesting a 16-year-old female and stalking her by repeatedly using text and other electronic means. A forensic investigation of Wilson’s cell phones and micro-SD card which were seized, reportedly, located several pornographic images including almost two dozen nude images of Wilson which appeared to have been self-taken into a mirror. The incidents, allegedly, happened while Wilson was on and off duty and, as of this time, Wilson has not been taken into custody. Dustin Dunklee, from Morgan County, has been appointed special prosecutor for the case. And with two divisions already recusing from hearing the case, it’s likely the proceedings will be moved to another county.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.