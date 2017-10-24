UPDATE:

The investigation into actions of a Camden County law enforcement officer began with complaints from co-workers. According to the probable cause report, adult females who knew Leonard Wilson both professionally and away from the Camden County Sheriff’s office had made allegations of sexual misconduct by Wilson while he was both on and off duty. That included unsolicited and inappropriate nude images of himself. As the investigation progressed, allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship between Wilson and a teenage girl. Investigators say Wilson made advances on the young girl which included physical contact and more unsolicited messages through social media forums. The investigation conducted by the State Technical Assistance Team alleged possible charges of child molestation, stalking, furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and possession of child porn. So far the child porn charge is the only one that has officially been filed. The probable cause statement says that charge stems from images of infants, toddlers, and pre-pubescent females. The investigator discovered nude images of Wilson but only limited evidence of contact between Wilson and the teen girl.

A former Camden County deputy faces a felony charge of possessing child pornography. Courthouse records indicate that Leonard Wilson is charged with the class-D felony in connection to a series of events back in June leading up to the charge being filed. The probable cause statement accuses Wilson of possessing pornography, molesting a 16-year-old female and stalking her by repeatedly using text and other electronic means. A forensic investigation of Wilson’s cell phones and micro-SD card which were seized, reportedly, located several pornographic images including almost two dozen nude images of Wilson which appeared to have been self-taken into a mirror. The incidents, allegedly, happened while Wilson was on and off duty and, as of this time, Wilson has not been taken into custody. Dustin Dunklee, from Morgan County, has been appointed special prosecutor for the case. And with two divisions already recusing from hearing the case, it’s likely the proceedings will be moved to another county.