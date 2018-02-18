News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former Camdenton Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Stepdaughters

By Leave a Comment

charges filed

A former Camdenton man faces sex charges involving incidents which happened more than a decade ago. The probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that the incidents between David Wait and two step-daughters happened between August 2006 and August 2007. It’s alleged that Wait would make a brother of the step-daughters clean while he and the girls went into his room or a bathroom where he forced the girls to perform different sex acts. The probable cause statement also says one of the girls attempted to tell family members about it several years ago but was called a liar. A forensic interview was conducted last August at the Child Advocacy Center leading to the official charges which include four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.