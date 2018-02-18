A former Camdenton man faces sex charges involving incidents which happened more than a decade ago. The probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that the incidents between David Wait and two step-daughters happened between August 2006 and August 2007. It’s alleged that Wait would make a brother of the step-daughters clean while he and the girls went into his room or a bathroom where he forced the girls to perform different sex acts. The probable cause statement also says one of the girls attempted to tell family members about it several years ago but was called a liar. A forensic interview was conducted last August at the Child Advocacy Center leading to the official charges which include four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.