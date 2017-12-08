A former Camden County Deputy has waived his initial arraignment and had his case bound over to the circuit court. Leonard Wilson appeared in court Friday morning for his initial appearance. He was accompanied by his attorney, Shane Farrow. Wilson is charged with possession of child porn, molesting a child under the age of 17, furnishing or attempting to furnish child porn to a minor, and 2nd-degree stalking. He’s now scheduled for arraignment in circuit court January 17th at 9am.