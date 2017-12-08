News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former Deputy Appears in Court, Circuit Court Arraignment Scheduled

By Leave a Comment

dn

A former Camden County Deputy has waived his initial arraignment and had his case bound over to the circuit court.  Leonard Wilson appeared in court Friday morning for his initial appearance.  He was accompanied by his attorney, Shane Farrow.  Wilson is charged with possession of child porn, molesting a child under the age of 17, furnishing or attempting to furnish child porn to a minor, and 2nd-degree stalking.  He’s now scheduled for arraignment in circuit court January 17th at 9am.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.