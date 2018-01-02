A former law enforcement officer accused of inappropriate contact with a minor is now facing additional charges. Leonard Wilson is facing three new felony counts relating to incidents dating back to April of last year. The new charges include two counts of statutory sodomy in the second-degree and one count of fourth-degree child molestation. On that charge, the alleged victim was under the age of 17 and Wilson was more than four years older. The former Camdenton PD and Camden County deputy was previously charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for possession of child porn, furnishing porn to a minor, stalking, and 4th degree child molestation. The new charges also come with an order for a special prosecutor to handle the case.