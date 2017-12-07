News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Former Deputy Scheduled for Arraignment Tomorrow

A former Camden County deputy who skipped out of state before, eventually, turning himself in on sex-related charges is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Camden County. 39-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson is charged with felony possession of child porn and felony child molestation involving a juvenile under the age of 17. Wilson also faces misdemeanor counts of furnishing, or attempting to furnish, pornographic material to a minor and 2nd degree stalking. Wilson turned himself in to authorities in Miller County and bonded right back out. He has been free since on a $75-thousand bond.

 

