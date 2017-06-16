A Camdenton man set to go to trial in August for allegedly molesting a former employee is facing even more charges. Former Dairy Queen Owner Dennis Lee Purdy was arrested on Wednesday for 10 more charges not connected to the incident he’ll face trial for in August. In addition to his original charges Purdy now faces eight counts of Second Degree Statutory Sodomy and one count each of Child Molestation and First Degree Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy. He was taken to the Camden County Jail where he’s being held without bond. The probable cause statement is attached below.



PURDY PC