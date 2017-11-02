A familiar face among law enforcement in the Lake Area is now in the top spot heading up the
Missouri Capitol Police Department. 25-year veteran Mark Maples, who served as the chief in
Lake Ozark from 2007-2014, officially worked his first day on the new job on Wednesday. Also
recently named to a top spot and serving her first day on Wednesday for the Division of Alcohol
and Tobacco Control was Dorothy Taylor, a 21-year veteran of the highway patrol. Both of the
positions fall under the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Public Safety Director Drew
Juden says the additions of Taylor and Maples will strengthen the overall operations of the
department.
