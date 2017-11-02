News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Former Lake Ozark Police Chief Appointed to New Post

A familiar face among law enforcement in the Lake Area is now in the top spot heading up the

Missouri Capitol Police Department. 25-year veteran Mark Maples, who served as the chief in

Lake Ozark from 2007-2014, officially worked his first day on the new job on Wednesday. Also

recently named to a top spot and serving her first day on Wednesday for the Division of Alcohol

and Tobacco Control was Dorothy Taylor, a 21-year veteran of the highway patrol. Both of the

positions fall under the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Public Safety Director Drew

Juden says the additions of Taylor and Maples will strengthen the overall operations of the

department.

