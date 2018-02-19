A former Camdenton City police officer and Camden County Deputy accused of sex-crimes with juveniles is scheduled to be in the Lake Area for a couple court appearances this week. Leonard Wilson is charged in Camden County with possessing child pornography, child molestation, furnishing porn to a minor, and stalking in one case…two counts of statutory sodomy and another count of molestation in the second case. Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned on one case Wednesday afternoon, in Laclede County. His second appearance this week is scheduled for Thursday morning in Camden County Circuit Court.