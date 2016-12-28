CORRECTED SCHOOL DISTRICT

A former school bus driver for the Climax Springs District is being held on a $500-thousand cash only bond for, allegedly, having a relationship back in October, 2015, with a 15-year-old female. The probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates 38-year-old Joel Stoner befriended the unidentified female and her family so he could be closer to her. According to the records, Stoner admitted to kissing the juvenile but not having sex with her despite the victim claiming that Stoner forced her to have sex, including orally. Stoner is charged with felony statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy along with one misdemeanor count of child molestation. Stoner is next scheduled to appear in court on January 3rd for a bond review.