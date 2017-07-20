Two former physicians from the University of Missouri-Columbia plead guilty in federal court, in separate cases, to engaging in a health care fraud scheme totaling more than $190-thousand. 82-year-old Kenneth Rall and 65-year-old Michael Richards, both from Columbia, waived right to a grand jury before entering guilty pleas before U-S Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth. Rall had been with the university from 1998-2012 while Richards had been with M-U from 2003-2012. They both up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before formal sentencing.