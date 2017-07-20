News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Former UMC Physicians Plead Guilty in Federal Court

By Leave a Comment

guilty

Two former physicians from the University of Missouri-Columbia plead guilty in federal court, in separate cases, to engaging in a health care fraud scheme totaling more than $190-thousand. 82-year-old Kenneth Rall and 65-year-old Michael Richards, both from Columbia, waived right to a grand jury before entering guilty pleas before U-S Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth. Rall had been with the university from 1998-2012 while Richards had been with M-U from 2003-2012. They both up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before formal sentencing.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.