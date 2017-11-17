There were some tense moments at Fort Leonard Wood last evening. Just before 4pm, the base announced that they had closed the north gate due to an ongoing investigation. All traffic, including employees, visitors, and residents, was diverted to west gate to either enter or leave the installation. Around 8:30, the public affairs office announced that the north gate was reopened and confirmed that it had been closed to protect public safety after a false positive hit from a military K-9 unit.