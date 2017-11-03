News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Four Arrested After “Active Shooter” Report in St. Elizabeth Area

By Leave a Comment

Miller County Jail

The following is a statement issued, via social media, by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department following a report of an “active shooter” situation in the St. Elizabeth area:

“This evening, deputies were dispatched to the St. Elizabeth area for a disturbance, in which a firearm was discharged. No one was injured, and four suspects are currently in custody. No further information is available at this time. We will update when more information is available and the investigation is concluded.”

The suspects are all unidentified at this time and were, apparently, taken into custody in the Jefferson City area. KRMS will update the story as more information is released by the sheriff’s department.

 

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.