The following is a statement issued, via social media, by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department following a report of an “active shooter” situation in the St. Elizabeth area:

“This evening, deputies were dispatched to the St. Elizabeth area for a disturbance, in which a firearm was discharged. No one was injured, and four suspects are currently in custody. No further information is available at this time. We will update when more information is available and the investigation is concluded.”

The suspects are all unidentified at this time and were, apparently, taken into custody in the Jefferson City area. KRMS will update the story as more information is released by the sheriff’s department.