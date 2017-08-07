Felony drug charges are pending against four people after the theft of a personal watercraft in Morgan County. 39-year old Amanda Riley of Raytown, and 39-year old Christina Mathews, 36-year old Clint Walker, and 30-year old C.R. Chance Lueker of Cleveland, Missouri are all charged with one class-D felony for possession of a controlled substance. Walker also faces a count of stealing a watercraft, while Lueker was charged with stealing and stealing a watercraft. All four suspects were taken to the Morgan County Jail.