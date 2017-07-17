Vince Loyd Sarah Harmon

A search warrant served Friday night in the Village of Four Seasons comes to an end with felony drug charges being filed. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, of the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the warrant was served in the 200 block of Fairlawn Circle. 46-year-old Vince Loyd, who lives at the house, and 37-year-old Sarah Harmon, from St. Charles, were taken into custody. Loyd is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $30-thousand cash-only. Harmon, in the meantime, was charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance with her bond set at $1-thousand cash-only. Both were being held in the Camden County Jail.