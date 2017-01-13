News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Four Seasons Making Changes to Comprehensive Plan

The comprehensive plan for the Village of Four Seasons is going to be facing some revisions for the first time in over 20 years. Village Administrator Janice Phegley says that, while the subdivision hasn’t had much growth besides residential, they feel like the plan still needs to be revised some. It was last revised in 1993. She says they really need to look at some of the zoning along the lake, because many of those areas will not be able to withstand a home. They have asked for volunteers to be part of the committee and she says they have already had five people step forward. They plan to have their next meeting sometime in March.

